Defending military trials of civilians, the federal government on Monday told the Supreme Court that violence against military and vandalism of army installations was a direct attack on the national security of Pakistan, and was therefore prejudicial to security, interests and defence of Pakistan.

To create deterrence in respect of such attacks, our constitutional framework allows perpetrators of such vandalism and violence to be tried under provisions of the Army Act 1952, said the federal government in its reply submitted through AGP Mansoor Awan.

Recent episodes involving Shakeel Afridi and Kulbhushan Yadav are enough (and sufficient) evidence to indicate that foreign powers are constantly working to destabilize the armed forces of Pakistan and weaken our national security, according to the Government.

In these circumstances, the trial of those accused of violence against the armed forces, as well as the personnel and establishments thereof, under the Army Act, is an apt and proportionate response, in accordance with the existing (and prevalent) constitutional framework and statutory regime of Pakistan, maintained the government.

Submitting its reply, the federal government moved the apex court to dismiss all petitions filed against military trials of civilians in connection with May 9 rioting and vandalism.

In its concise statement, the Centre argued that the law, including the Army Act and Army Rules, provides every possible protection to ensure a fair trial and rights of accused persons.