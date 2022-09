The Federal government once again early Thursday announced increasing the price of petrol by Rs2.07 per litre for the first half of September 2022, a statement issued by the Finance Division said.

Following the changes in the prices, petrol will now be available for Rs235.98 per litre.

Meanwhile, there has been an increase of Rs2.99 in the price of high-speed diesel, after which the new price will stand at Rs247.43 per litre.