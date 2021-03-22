Govt. issues prices for imported vaccines

The federal government has finalized the market rates of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by the private sector, based on guidelines from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

The two-dose Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, would cost Rs. 8,449, while China’s CanSino Biologics’ single-dose Coronavirus vaccine, Convidecia, would cost Rs. 4,225, according to data.

A four-dose pack of Sputnik V would cost Rs. 16,560, a ten-dose pack will be sold for Rs. 40,555, and a twenty-dose pack would be for Rs. 81,110.

A two-dose pack of Convidecia would cost Rs. 8,449, a four-dose pack would be for Rs. 16,560, a ten-dose pack will be sold for Rs. 40,555, and a twenty-dose pack will be for Rs. 81,110.

At the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi last week, AGP Limited, a Karachi-based pharmaceutical corporation, obtained the first consignment of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, consisting of 50,000 doses.

The federal government reversed a decision that permitted the private sector to set the price of Coronavirus vaccines after they were manufactured, only hours before the first batch of imported Russian vaccine arrived in the world.

However, AGP Limited, Pakistan’s sole distributor of Sputnik V, has objected to the federal government’s fixing of prices for various packs of the Russian vaccine.

AGP Limited also asked the federal government to reconsider the current rates of all Sputnik V packs so that it can begin supplying the Russian vaccine to all major hospitals and laboratories.