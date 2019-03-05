Govt issues order to seize assets of banned outfits

Order issued under UN sanctions regime

Observer Report

Islamabad

Government of Pakistan on Monday issued the United Nations Security Council (Freezing and Seizure) Order, 2019 in accordance with the provisions of Pakistan’s United Nations Security Council Act, 1948.

The objective of the UNSC (Freezing and Seizure) Order 2019 is to streamline the procedure for implementation of Security Council Sanctions against designated individuals and entities, said a statement issued here by foreign office.

It may be recalled that the Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter authorizes the United Nations Security Council, acting under Article 41, to decide measures, not involving the use of armed force, to give effect to its decisions for the maintenance of international peace and security. Over the years the sanctions regime of the United Nations Security Council have evolved.

A key measure of these sanctions regimes is “assets freeze” under which States are required to freeze/seize the assets of designated entities and individuals as soon as they are designated by the relevant UNSC Sanctions Committee.

In Pakistan, such decisions of the Security Council are implemented through the United Nations Security Council Act, 1948.

Interpreting the order, FO Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said it means that the government has taken over the control of all banned outfits operating in the country.

“[From now onwards], all kinds of assets and properties of all [banned] organisations will be in the government’s control,” the spokesperson told media.

He added that the government will now also seize the charity wings and ambulances of such banned outfits.

“The objective of the [order] is to streamline the procedure for implementation of Security Council Sanctions against designated individuals and entities,” the FO spokesperson said in a statement.

The handout explained that the UN Charter authorises the UNSC to decide measures, “not involving the use of armed force”, that governments should implement to give effect to the council’s decisions for the maintenance of international peace and security.

In Pakistan, such decisions of the UNSC are implemented through the UNSC Act, 1948.

Also on Monday, a high-level meeting was held at the interior ministry to discuss the implementation of the National Action Plan. Representatives of all provincial governments were in attendance.

During the huddle, the interior ministry directed all provincial governments to “speed up” action against banned organisations, a spokesperson for the ministry said.

