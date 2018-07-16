Govt is duty bound to provide protection to candidates, voters: Ch Shujat

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain has said that apprehensions of Secretary Election Commission Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad regarding forces blocking the way of peaceful election in Pakistan are proving right.

He is a senior bureaucrat who has held high posts, he said in a statement Monday.

The caretaker government should give serious importance to his statements before the Senate Standing Committee and take immediate and effective steps for foiling the conspiracy of the anti-election elements so that elections are held in a peaceful atmosphere.

He said that it is the duty of the caretaker government to provide protection to all candidates, their supporters and voters.

Ch Shujat Hussain said that in recent days of electoral campaign anti-Pakistan enemies have touched extremes of terrorism, no words are enough to condemn the way200 persons including great patriotic Siraj Raeesani in Balochistan and Haroon Bilaur in Peshawar have been martyred, and this is not only for the government, Election Commission but also for entire a moment of thinking, Election Commission work is not only to monitor the election and that of the caretaker government to hold election but also to provide conducive peaceful atmosphere during electoral campaign and polling is also its duty other patriots like Siraj Raeesani do not become target of terrorism of the enemy.

He said Siraj Raeesani was playing the role of great and bold torch bearer of national solidarity, his statement on March 23 on the occasion of Pakistan Day was not being swallowed by enemies of Pakistan and he was targeted. He said that such incidents should not re-occur.

He said whereas it is the duty of the caretaker government to maintain law and order, the people should also ensure that on July 25 they vote for such candidates over and above party differences who not only believe deep in their hearts in security, solidarity and national supremacy but also will do practical work for this.

Ch Shujat Hussain further said that we should not only be aware about observations of the election observers of European Union but these should also be given importance.

