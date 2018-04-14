Govt is committed to provide complete religious freedom to Sikh pilgrims: Sardar Yousaf

ATTOCK : Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Yousaf has said that this Govt is committed to provide complete religious freedom to Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan on different occasions.

He said this while addressing concluding ceremony of Besakhi Mela at Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassanabdal. He said that Pakistan Govt is not only ensuring religious freedom for minorities but also keeping their sacred places in renovated condition. He asked the Sikhs that Pakistan is committed to provide security to minorities and you people have witnessed it.

He said, Pakistan issues maximum number of visas to Sikhs coming from India but Indian Govt is busy in negative propaganda and issues limited visas. He said, this time Pakistan issued three thousand visas for Indian Sikhs but India allowed near about 1800 visas to Sikhs which speak volumes about the secularism of Indian govt.

Sardar Yousaf said, we are going out of the way to ensure safety and religious freedom. Sikh Group leaders expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements made for them. On the occasion DC Attock Rana Akbar Hayat, DPO Ibadat Nisar, Officials of Avecue Trust board, Secretary Tariq Khan, and local Administration were also present. The Sikh Yatees is now leaving for Nankana Sahib through three special trains to offer their religious rituals back to their home on April 21. On the occasion special security arrangements were made more than 1000 police personal provided security cover to sikh yatrees.

Orignally published by INP