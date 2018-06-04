Govt introduces policy measures to boost agri sector

Islamabad

Ministry of National Food Security and Research has evolved comprehensive policy measures to work for development of agriculture sector under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

These policy measures would boost exports of agricultural products, enhance per acre yield of major crops, and produce high-tech value and products of international standards,reported Radio Pakistan.

Under the policy measures, the ministry will prepare feasibility reports of trade-able commodities for each sub zone along the corridor, and will do pilot testing of rural businesses for the identified commodities and coordination for development of business zones along the corridor.

The government will also arrange a series of training programs aimed at capacity building of rural entrepreneurs and agricultural service providers.

Similarly, innovations for quality production, post harvest handling and processing will be introduced and investment portfolios will also be developed for public private partnerships to promote rural businesses.—APP