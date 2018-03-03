Govt institutions should play practical role to prevent horse-trading: Nisar

ISLAMABAD : Former Interior Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday said that government institutions should play their practical role to prevent horse-trading.

Talking to media persons outside parliament house after casting vote in Senate elections, Nisar said he has not been part of any PML-N parliamentary meeting since four years. Why my absence has created issue this time, he asked.

Chaudhry Nisar said that he had met ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif but they didn’t have talk on vote.

Responding to a question, the former minister said that this is not the occasion to discuss party matters.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Nisar memorized his friendship with Pakistan Tehreek-insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan as he was also cricketer in the past.

