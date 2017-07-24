Govt initiates Rs4.5b 150mw Sharmai HPP

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

In order to encourage private sector investment, KP government has initiated 150 MW Sharmai Hydropower Project at district Dir. 4.5 billion rupees will be spent on the project through financial assistance of private sector investment and project will be completed in 5 years. Shamai HPP is the largest ever energy project to be initiated through private sector in province. In this context, an extraordinary signing ceremony was arranged for award of project to private sector here in KP house Islamabad, wherein Chief Minister KP, Pervaiz Khattak, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, KP Minister for Energy Atif Khan, Secretary Energy Engr. Naeem Khan and other distinguished guests attended the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive PEDO Akbar Ayub Khan presenting provincial government and Mr. Faisal as representative from consortium of sino-hydro & sphares have signed the agreement for project initialization and implementation. During the function, CEO PEDO Akbar Ayub Khan stated that Sharmai power project is the landmark in the history of KP because of its huge capacity and bringing maximum investment through private sector ever in the province.

He further highlighted that the same project will be completed in 5 years with the expenditures of Rs. 4.5 billions. It will produce cheapest electricity which will be included in national grid that would be source of earning billion of rupees for the province. He added that soon seven more hydropower projects with total capacity of 668 MW would be initiated through private sector that would bring 2 billion US dollars investment in the province. Besides these about hundreds of mini and small hydropower projects are being constructed on run of river canals and streams at various districts of KP.