Govt initiates plans to enroll out of school children

The government is considering to initiate feasible afternoon shifts in Islamabad Capital Territory(ICT) schools to meet accommodation shortage under a new plan being introduced to upgrade facilities and bring out of school children to schools, especially girls. The students, especially girls would be provided access to secondary schools either through the establishment of new schools, up-gradation or by providing transport facility in remote areas.

A document highlighting present government’s education plans on Friday revealed that missing facilities would also be provided in existing schools to attract and retain children.

The government would redeploy unused buildings as education facilities as this plan has been successfully implemented in certain parts of Balochistan.

The latest education data indicates that there are almost 22.5 million out of school children with more girls than boys in the country. Primary net enrollment across the country has remained static across the years and even shows a decrease in some provinces. There is a large gender, economic and geographic disparity in education enrollment across the country.

The document showed that initially the plan would be implemented in ICT schools and later be extended across the country in consultation provincial authorities to address out of school children matter.

The document further revealed that Federal Education and Professional Training Division is all set to maximize existing school infrastructure by consolidating primary, middle and high schools aimed at tackling issue of out-of-school-children.

The government would focus Waseela-e-Taleem programme under which cash transfers for education under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) would be made conditional with the objective to increase primary enrollment.

All provinces are already providing girl’s stipend for transition to secondary and will consider better targeting of stipends for improved results. Catalytic funds would also be utilized to support provincial implementation, especially in disadvantaged areas.

Education ministry would actively coordinate with finance departments for timely fiscal transfers to education departments and efficient utilization of existing budget. Under Innovative Solutions, Taleemi Razakar Internehsip Programme would be initiated under which young graduates will be facilitated for teaching in schools voluntarily, especially to fill the gap of science, mathematics and language teachers. The Taleemi Razakar will fill an important gap in teacher numbers and capacity across Pakistan.

Moreover, Integration of Basic Skills Programme will also be introduced. The education ministry would mobilize communities for bringing OOSC in schools, increased school enrollment and retention. It will utilize Modern Technology Interventions to improve teachers and student content knowledge. Online Web-portals to be used for free education content. Offline content solutions and options would be taken in remote areas. The technology would also be used to improve education management systems.—APP

