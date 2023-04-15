Govt increases petrol price by Rs10

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has increased the petrol price by Rs10 per litre for the next 15 days. The announcement was made by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar here on Saturday. After the latest revision, the price of petrol has risen to Rs282.

The Finance Division said the reason behind the price hike of petroleum products is rising oil prices in global markets.

As per the new prices, petrol price has been increased to Rs282 per litre, while high-speed diesel and light diesel oil rates will remain stable at Rs293 per litre and Rs174.68 per litre, respectively.

An increase of Rs5.78 per litre has been made to the price of kerosene oil, moving it from Rs180.28 per litre to Rs186.07 per litre.