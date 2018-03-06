Govt increases forest areas by 6.3pc

Peshawar

As part of measures to address concerns about global warming, the Forestry, Environment and Wildlife department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa taking prompt measures during the last four years preserved the forests and increased the area under forestry by 6.3%. According to Secretary Forest, Environment and Wildlife Nazar Hussain Shah, during the past four years, 1874 vehicles used in timber smuggling were confiscated along with levying a fine of Rs 72.147 million.

The provincial cabinet, last week approved waiving off of duty from timber imported through the seaports in an attempt to ensure preservation of forests in the province. The decision is expected to reduce the dependence on local timber for domestic construction usage thereby ensuring preservation of forests in the province. During the past four years, 800,000 cubic ft of timber has been imported to the local market for the mentioned purpose, Nazar Hussain said here Monday.

Similarly, during the past four years, 164,363 cubic feet of illegal timber worth Rs 300 Million has been confiscated whereas 13, 244 pending cases have been resolved through which a total of Rs 238.788 Million have been recovered successfully. Similarly, 731 people, involved in illegal activities have been sent to prisons. Nazar Hussain Shah furthered that 141305 kanal of land worth Rs 50 Billion has successfully been recovered from illegal occupants during the past four years.

Additionally, a total of Rs 1455.355 Million has been generated by the department during the past four years whereas Rs1876.762 Million have also been received under the forest development fund. According to the Secretary, the provincial government’s initiative for plantation of 1 Billion trees in the province has provided direct and indirect employment and livelihood opportunities to almost 500,000 people throughout the province.

The Billion trees plantations project has received international recognition from World Economic Forum, IUCN, WWF, APAP and COP21.—APP