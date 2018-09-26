Govt in a fix over power tariff

THE Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC), on Tuesday, once again deferred decision whether or not to increase the power tariff by Rs. 2 per unit in a bid to partially finance the surging circular debt. The very fact that the issue would be on the table again in the next meeting of the ECC is an indication that government has not discarded the idea and this does not augur well for economy or consumers interest.

Circular debt of Rs 1080 billion is no doubt a challenging problem as it has soared to an all time high and there are no indications as yet that any worthwhile plan is in place to address it in totality. A special committee of the upper house of Parliament, headed by Senator Shibli Faraz, has submitted a comprehensive report on the subject and if implemented in letter and in spirit the problem can definitely be mitigated. However, it seems that government, as in the past, is resorting to easiest option of further increasing power tariff to the detriment of honest consumers who are not involved in theft and are paying their bills regularly. Putting additional burden on such consumers is also an encouragement for those who indulge in electricity theft or are defaulters.

Power tariff in Pakistan is already highest in the region and it badly affects our economic growth. There is every reason to bring down the tariff as with the full commissioning of Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project, the share of hydel power in the energy mix has increased and the tariff should have come down proportionately. Similarly, a number of thermal power units previously on oil have also been shifted to gas and more gas-based power plants are also coming on line and that should also lead to reduction in power tariff. But above all, solution of the problems faced by power sector is not increase in rates but checking large-scale theft, line losses and making defaulters whether individual or institutions to pay. The irrational government decision to supply electricity to all areas without any interruption and regardless of bill recovery status has caused an increase in line losses putting extra burden on power producers and distributors and increase the circular debt. This politically motivated decision should be reversed and those indulging in theft must be caught and severely penalised.

