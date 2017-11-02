Govt implements facilitative policies for telecom industry in Pakistan: PM

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday said that the government had implemented facilitative policies for telecommunication industry in Pakistan which flourished their business with widespread operations and innovative products and services that transformed people’s lives.

The prime minister said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the new ‘345’ Telenor Pakistan campus here. The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom Anusha Rahman, CEO Telenor Pakistan Irfan Wahab and senior officials of Telenor, Ministry of IT and PTA.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations on development and launch of this iconic new campus that sets a higher bar for what an ideal workplace should look like,” the prime minister said.

He said it was pleasing that Telenor had established itself as one of country’s leading telecom operators and expanded its horizon to become the torchbearer of ICT-powered digital revolution in Pakistan.

Telenor’s socio-economic contributions to the country were also commendable, he added. Prime Minister Abbasi congratulated Telenor for moving in to their new state-of-the-art home and hoped they stay passionate about empowering Pakistan.

The prime minister also visited various parts of the new “345” building and was briefed by CEO Telenor Pakistan about the operations of the company in Pakistan.