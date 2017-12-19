Govt implementing welfare of masses agenda

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Federal Minister for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Saira Afzal Tarar has said that present government of Pakistan Muslim League-N is delivering the nation according to the manifesto of the PML-N and implementing on agenda of welfare of the masses.

Addressing an open court at Hafizabad, on Monday, she said that better infrastructure and means of communication was prerequisite for progress and prosperity of any country that is why, the present government was focusing on construction of highways and motorways and improving railway system in the country with the cost of billion rupees.

She said that health and education sectors were improved to a great extant in the country due to positive policies of the government. She said that provision of health and education facilities was subject of the provincial government after 18th constitutional amendments although but the federal government was providing all kind of assistance to provinces for giving better healthcare and educational facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

She said that government was committed eliminate 9 fatal diseases including polio and hepatitis from the country and to repeated anti-polio campaigns were underway to achieve destination of polio free country. She listened people’s individual and collective problems patiently and assured the people early address of their grievances. Meanwhile, addressing a meeting specially convened for devising measures to eliminate the menace of encroachments particularly from Alipur road, Vanike road, Vanike Chowk, Fawara Chowk, Post Office road, Gujranwala road near railway gate and Qatal Garrha Chowk, she advised the officials of Municipal Committee Hafizabad to launch across the board anti-encroachment drive in the city for ensuring smooth flow of traffic on all the city roads particularly busy intersections.

She called upon the administration to prepare a comprehensive and concrete plan to remove push carts in front of the shops which cause traffic mess and shift them to the deserted old east and west grain markets, model bazaar and other places to solve this problem once for all. She said that no influence or pressure should be accepted from any quarter. She, however, said that the livelihood of any poor vendors should not be affected but they should be shifted to other open places so that they can make their bread and butter.