Govt hospitals providing free medicines

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan has said that in all the District Headquarters Hospitals and Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals medicines are available in abundance and every patient visiting these hospitals is being provided medicines free of cost. He said this during g his special visit to Asfandyar Hospital Attock.

CEO Health Attock Dr Malik Ibadat Khan and Medical Superintendent Dr Khalid Mehmood was also present. Secretary Health Ali Jan said that the policy regarding local purchase of medicines for outdoor patients will soon be clarified to facilitate patients.

He said that ARV (Anti Rabies Vaccine ) and Anti Snake Vaccines are available in all the hospitals and said that policies are being made to ensure better health facilities. While talking about the tension between MS Dr Khalid Mehmood and Former MS Dr Sultan Mehmood will be inquired at proper level. Earlier Secretary Health visited different sections of the hospitals.

Meanwhile police on the complaint of Medical Superintendent Asfandyar Hospital Attock has booked Dr Sultan Mahmood for allegedly giving life threats and using abusive language? As per the FIR, Dr Sultan who is also a retired Medical Superintendent, entered the office of Dr Khalid Mehmood.