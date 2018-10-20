Govt helping organisation supporting artisans

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has said that Punjab government fully support the organizations helping the artisans and crafts persons of Pakistan, particularly from remove and backward areas to generate livelihood and earning opportunities by providing them craft development services such as skill enhancement and product design development training, quality assurance and marketing of their handmade traditional products as well.

He stated this while talking to the media-men after inauguration of 3rd "Handmade in Pakistan Exhibition" organized by AHAN (Aik Hunar Aik Nagar) a subsidiary of Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC). Manager Administration AHAN Asad Sultan briefed the Minister regarding the handmade traditional products showcased in the exhibition by more than 150 men and women craft persons who participated in this mega event through establishing 100 inimitable display booths, portraying rich Pakistani cultural ambiance. Minister Labour Ansar Majeed Khan, talking to Manager Admin. Asad Sultan lauded the efforts of AHAN and PIDC to provide this wonderful opportunity to the artisans and crafts men and women to showcase, promote and market their exquisite handmade products. Manager administration AHAN Asad Sultan informed the Minister that this non-profit organization has provided training and marketing services to more than 30,000 male and female artisans from all provinces of Pakistan including Azad Kashmir and Gilgat Baltistan. He informed that AHAN has also provided facilities to its registered rural artisans with exclusive web-portal www.craftmall.pk to promote and sell their products online. Minister Labour Ansar Majeed Khan said that the core objective of these programs by PIDC and AHAN are in line with present government's goal of supporting small scale producers and cottage industry in the country. Punjab government appreciates these programs as such initiative help out to promote home based workers as well to enhance their sources of income and depict the rich culture of Pakistani handicrafts by their unique artistry.

