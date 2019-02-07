Govt have no vision to serve country: Baloch

Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that a vacuum was fast emerging in the country as the rulers imposed on the country through glamour and popular leadership did not have any vision, team or programme.

Addressing the participants of the JI central workshop at Mansoora, he said that a change in the country could be brought about only by bringing the political, economic and judicial system of the country in accordance with the injunctions laid down in the Quran and the Sunnah. He said that only the Jamaat e Islami was capable of doing that.

He said that under the martial law as also the governments of the PPP, the Muslim League and the PTI there had only been change of faces and the system had remained the same.

On the other hand, he said, the JI had always called for correcting the system of government and had adopted the democratic system to achieve this end.

He said that due to the weaknesses of the electoral system, some people always managed to come to power whose sole aim was to achieve selfish ends. He said the PPP and the Muslim League had ruled for three times and there had been military rule thrice. Despite that, the problems facing the country and the masses had increased.

At present, the country was under the burden of Rs. 30,000 billion loan which was increasing by millions daily due to heavy interest. The present government looked to have failed to control price hike, unemployment and other problems. During the last six months, it had only increased taxes. He said the rulers thought themselves above the law due to which the situation was worsening.—NNI

