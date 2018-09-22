Govt has not given any road map for recovery of plundered money: Baloch

Staff Reporter

Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that the government has not given any road map for the eradication of corruption and recovery of the plundered public money from the corrupt so far and had instead spread begging bowl before Saudi Arabia, China and the international financial institutions.’

He was talking to Karachi newsmen at the annual function of Karachi Union of Journalists.

The JI Secretary General said that the government should carry the mega scandals of the 436 people named in the Panama leaks to their local end. He deplored that the mini budget had opened flood gates of price hike.

He appreciated the government decision to set up parliamentary committee to probe into rigging in the elections and suggested that the committee should be headed by an opposition member and should have representation from the senate also.

Liaqat Baloch said that the masses wanted the solution of their problems. However, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s team and his allies were the only hurdle in the way of the Premier.

Share on: WhatsApp