Govt has laid down foundation of industrialisation: Governor

Staff Reporter

Faisalabad

Punjab Governor Malik Mohammad Rafique Rajwana Tuesday said that the incumbent government has successfully laid down a strong foundation for industrialisation and free flow of foreign investment by successfully combating terrorism, resolving energy crisis and providing best and state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities in the country.

Inaugurating a new Greenfield Bottling Plant of CCI Pakistan in M-3 Industrial Estate here on Tuesday, he compared the present situation with that of 10-year ago and said that law and order situation was adverse while terrorism was rampant in the country. He said that the PML-N government exploited collective wisdom of parliament, political parties, civil society and armed forces to successfully root out terrorism from the country. Now people are enjoying living in a peaceful environment, he said, adding that the credit of the situation goes to those who laid down their lives for the country.