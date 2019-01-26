Govt has improved life of common man: Nafeesa

Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Dr Nafeesa Shah has said that the Sindh Government had taken solid measures to improve the life of common man by providing all the basic necessities of life.

She said this while addressing a gathering at Jillani House Khairpur on Friday.

She assured the public gathering that Sindh government was making efforts to ease out power crisis.

She re-affirmed his party’s resolve to continue working for democracy in the country and people’s welfare.

Meanwhile, Dr Nafeesa said that the people of Sindh have always reposed full confidence in the PPP leadership and gave a heavy mandate to the party. Moreover, she said that the Sindh government has undertaken record development projects in the province. The party provided job opportunities to thousands of youths, and reinstated those sacked in previous governments, she added.

She said the party is accountable only before the people for everything.—APP

