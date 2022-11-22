Govt has identified people behind COAS tax record’s leaks: Dar

The people behind the leak of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tax records have been identified, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Tuesday.

Speaking in a private channel programme, the finance czar said that he has received an interim report regarding the leaked tax record, while some people involved in the record’s disclosure have also been traced.

Dar deemed the act of leaking the army chief’s income tax returns “illegal”.

“I have seen the interim report. I hope to receive the final report today,” Dar told the host. He added that the government has found a few people behind the leak and the issue will reach its logical conclusion.

The finance minister shared that one person involved in the leak is from Lahore, while the other is from Rawalpindi.

He, however, added that there is a possibility that some of the individuals involved may have the authorisation to look at the income tax records as there a “circle” in Rawalpindi where assessments take place.

“These people are authorised to access [data] for their assessment,” said Dar.

The finance minister was of the view that if “illegal work” is allowed or a blind eye is turned towards it then a person will not be fulfilling their duty.

“The law does not allow the release of army chief or anyone else’s income tax returns without a court order,” said the finance minister.