Govt has forgotten 436 named in Panama: Baloch

LAHORE : Secretary General of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Liaqat Baloch has said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was talking of accountability of all but he seemed to have forgotten the 436 persons named in the Panama Leaks.

Talking to the media persons here on Saturday, Liaqat Baloch said that JI had filed petitions in the Supreme Court for the accountability of these 436 people and now it was the Prime Minister’s duty to pursue it.

He said that the government had set up a commission for enquiry into the rigging of election but the commission’s position had become doubtful because it was headed by a federal minister although in principle, it should have been under an opposition member.

The JI SG said that the people were eagerly watching the performance of the government during its first one hundred days but they were disappointed as no step had been taken so far to provide relief to the common man. On the other hand, the people had been burdened with price spiral and the raise in the gas price was a record, he said and added that the POL prices were also being raised and yet the government intended to knock the door of the IMF.

Baloch wondered was this “Naya Pakistan” of which the PTI had been propagating for the last five years.

