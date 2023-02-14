Govt has badly damaged reputation of green passport: Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry stated on Monday the mindless policies of PML-N led federal govt caused damage to the country which is currently reeling from economic and political crises. “This government has badly damaged the reputation of green passport,” he said, adding that the current rulers were attempting to create hurdles in the way of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The PTI leader appeared before a district and sessions court to attend a hearing of the sedition case filed against him for inciting people against the members of the ECP and their families. During the hearing, the police investigators failed to submit the challenge in the case.

To which, the PTI stalwart’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry requested the court to fix next hearing of the case after March 3 as by-elections on National Assembly seats are scheduled for March 16. Later, the session court adjourned the hearing till March 18. Talking to media outside a court in the federal capital, the former minister said a sedition case had been formed against him, adding: “All my voters are traitors if I am the traitor”.

He said police could not submit a challan in the sedition case. Lashing out at the coalition governments, he said they had accepted PTI lawmakers' resignations but were not ready to hold elections. "PDM leadership had lost its credibility and government officials could not face the public'.

He further said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was reluctant to implement a decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC) that polls in Punjab should be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the provincial assembly. A case had been registered against Fawad Chaudhry in Islamabad’s Kohsar police station on the application of ECP secretary; who blamed PTI leader for talking against the commission and chief election commissioner. Fawad Chaudhry was arrested by police from Lahore during the wee hours of January 25 for threatening CEC.—INP