Govt hajj scheme balloting on Thursday

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The balloting to choose over 107,526 intending pilgrims to qualify for performing the sacred religious obligation of Hajj under the government scheme will be conducted by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Thursday.

According to a ministry official, total a 147,205 applications have been received till Sunday noon. Sunday was last day for submission of applications. Last year, 216,542 applications were received by the designated banks. The official said the applicants were being informed about the receipt of their applications through short messaging services (SMS) on their mobile phones, while their particulars would also be uploaded on the ministry’s website.