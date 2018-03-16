Govt hajj scheme attracts more people: Sardar M.Yousuf

KARACHI: With improved mechanism of processing of Hajj applications under the government hajj scheme and by providing better facilities by Pakistan Government to hajjis in Saudi Arabia during hajj days, the number of hajj applications for government quota has tremendously increased.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousuf while speaking at a reception for newly elected body of Karachi Press Club, which was hosted by the Citizen Social Forum

‘Despite restriction on applying second time for hajj underngovernment scheme, last year we received 375,000 hajj applications against the quota of 100,000 hajjis,’ he said adding that this showed increased attraction among the people for the government hajj scheme.

Besides the KPC office bearers President Ahmed Khan Malik, Secretary Maqsood Yousufi, leading businessman Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, the forum’s Chairman Muhammad Waseem Vohra, Senior Vice Chairman Nadeem Warsi and Vice Chairman Masood Ahamed Siddiqui were present.

The Minister said the government was taking more steps to ensure better hajj arrangements.

He congratulated newly KPC body, and hoped that they would continue the istoric role of the club, which was the oldest press club of the country, for protection of human rights and democracy.

He acknowledged that media was a big force and it was independent in Pakistan. ‘Media is eyes, ears and mind of the people. It shapes a society,’ he remarked.

He underlined the need for strengthening democracy in the country as it guaranteed the basic rights of the people including the freedom of expression.

He said every body and every institution should play its due role for social and economic uplift of the country.

Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan emphasized on highlighting and campaigning for the core issues of the society including education, health, provision of inexpensive and quality food, security to life and property of the people.

Chairman, Citizen Forum, Muhammad Wassem Vohra also congratulated the new KPC team and paid tribute to KPC for protection of human rights and democracy in the country.

Vice Chairman of the forum, Masood Ahmed Siddiqui praised Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf’ sincere and serious efforts to provide the best possible facilities to hajjis going under Government Hajj Scheme.

KPC President Ahmed Khan Malik highlighted the history of Karachi Press Club. Since long, it had been supporting freedom of expression and democracy. It had close liaison with political parties.

He said democracy was the only solution to many issues ; also to basic issues of the people.

KPC Secretary Maqsood Ahmed Yousifi said Karachi Press Club had remained a centre for democratic forces and assured that it would continue its missionary role for human rights, democracy and for the betterment of journalists.

