Govt gives top priority to public health facilities: CM

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government gives top priority to the improvement of the public health facilities.

Talking to delegations at the CM office who called on him here Saturday he said that the process of reforms in the health sector has been started to improve it as per public wishes.

The provision of the best healthcare facilities at hospitals is the right of all patients and the government will ensure the provision of this right to the people and every necessary measure will be taken to provide standardized medical facilities at public hospitals, he added.

He said the road-map has been prepared to provide modern health facilities to the people. Resources will be provided on priority to improve health facilities and implementation of reforms in the health sector will be ensured to change the conventional healthcare system so that the common man gets best medical facilities. He said the health sector reforms program will have far-reaching effects on the healthcare system. The purpose of reforms in the health sector is to provide standardized, best and modern health facilities to the people.

He said an effective system of the check and balance will made for the improvement in the health sector and the public will get benefit of huge amount of funds earmarked for the improvement in the health sector.

He said we have to work with diligence and determination to provide relief to the distressed humanity. The health is a holy profession and it holds the status of healing the wounds. The chief minister said the best health facilities are the right of every person and we will make every possible effort to provide this right to the public.

He said we will also ensure the supply of standardized medicines besides the best health facilities. The process of the purchase, distribution and sale of the medicines will be improved on the modern lines.

Share on: WhatsApp