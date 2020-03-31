Govt gives top priority to address issues of media industry: Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the government gives top priority to address issues faced by the media industry especially in the prevailing circumstances. This she said while talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors and Pakistan Broadcasters Association here late Monday night. The SAPM said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government firmly believed in the fundamental democratic right of freedom of expression and it would continue to provide all possible facilities for the promotion of free and responsible journalism. Freedom of media and democracy were interlinked, therefore can’t be ignore, she added. The delegation discussed a special relief package for the media in the context of the problems being faced by the media industry and the challenge of coronavirus with the Special Assistant. Dr. Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued clear instructions for payment of outstanding dues of media houses. She said steps were being taken to ensure that there should be no delay in this regard. Appreciating the media’s performance at this time of pandemic, she said journalists and media workers were playing a role in the fight against Coronavirus. The well-being of journalists and media workers was one of our priorities, she emphasized. A separate meeting will be convened to address the issues of newspaper hawkers, she added. The SAPM appreciated Secretary Information Akbar Durrani for running the affairs of the ministry in a smooth and professional manner. Those who attended the meeting included Khushnood Ali Khan, Mehtab Khan, Sarfar KHAN Niazi, Duraid Khan, Mohsin Bilal Khan, Khawar Ghumman, Akhtar Waqar Azeem and Tikka Khan. Principal Information Officer Tahir Hassan was also present on the occasion.—INP