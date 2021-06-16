Govt gives special attention to poverty alleviation: CM Murad

Staff Reporter Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that provincial government has given special attention on poverty alleviation in the budget.

Addressing post budget press conference in Karachi on Wednesday, he said twenty percent salaries of government employees have been increased in the province and minimum wage for workers in the province have been increased to 25000 rupees from 17500.

He said an amount of two billion rupees has been earmarked for poverty alleviation

programme through which business loans of two to five hundred thousand rupees will be provided to youth.

Similarly, he said an amount of three billion rupees has been earmarked for loans to small grower having 25 acres of the land whereas subsidies on seed and fertilizer will also be provided to small farmer to boost agriculture sector in the province.

He said an amount of ten billion rupees has been earmarked in the budget to support Covid affectees.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said five hundred million rupees have been earmarked for people with disabilities to compensate their families.