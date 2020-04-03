Govt getting data of labourers, daily wagers: Anser Majeed

Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan attended the meeting of task force set up on the special instructions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, as deputy convener. The meeting was chaired by Provincial Minister for Industry &Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal.

Members of the task force including Secretary Labour Sara Aslam, Ali Asjad, Saqib Manan, Mujahid Sherdil and other officials were present on this occasion. During the meeting, committee members briefed convener and deputy convener about the relief package for labourers and workers who lost their work due to the coronavirus.

Both the ministers reviewed the steps taken to collect data of the registered labourers from different departments.

Anser Majeed Khan said that Labour Department has provided the data of all the registered workers. Aslam Iqbal said that relief package will be given to all the labourers and daily wagers who became unemployed due to corona pandemic.

Anser Majeed Khan said that most of the data of daily wagers has been gathered. Mina Aslam Iqbal said that support of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry will also be obtained in this regard. As per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Sardar Usman Buzdar, financial assistance will be provided to all the workers and labourers who became unemployed due to coronavirus, Anser Majeed concluded.