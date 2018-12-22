Govt gave Rs20b subsidy in petroleum prices: Minister

Staff Reporter

The House unanimously passed a resolution which called for improving the mechanism of registration of every new born child, provision of food protection to mother and child and clean drinking water, and facilitation in child enrollment in schools. The resolution also urged to make child abuse and abrogation of their rights as inhuman acts. The resolution was presented by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan. The House has now been prorogued after the conclusion of business.

Earlier, Minister for Petroleum Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan the incumbent government has given a subsidy of 20 billion rupees in petroleum prices to provide relief to the common man since it came into power.

Replying to a question, the Minister said the government did not pass on the increase in international oil prices to consumers accordingly. He said a twelve billion rupee subsidy has been given this month also.

The Minister said gas worth 45 billion rupees was unaccounted for in last five years due to pilferage and leakage. He said Sui Southern and Sui Northern both gas companies have been directed to take adequate measures to overcome the gas losses. Ghulam Sarwar Khan said OGRA’s notified price of LPG for domestic and commercial consumers for this month is 1338.78 for 11.8 kg cylinder. This price is in line with LPG Policy 2016 which states that the indigenous LPG production will primarily be supplied to domestic and commercial consumers. All other sectors such as automobile and industrial will only be allowed to use imported LPG.

The Minister said there has been no load-shedding of gas in any area of Pakistan.He said gas reduction of 80 MMFCD was observed this year due to depleting of existing gas wells. He said 130 MMFCD shortfall of gas occurred in Sindh which has now been overcome.

He said there is no shortfall of gas in residential areas and the low pressure in certain areas is due to worn out infrastructure.

