Govt fully focused on increasing engineering goods’ exports: Dawood

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industry, and Textile, Abdul Razak Dawood Tuesday said that the government was fully focused on boosting country’ exports with special focus on increasing production of export oriented engineering goods.

“We have already started exporting tractors, washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, and cement, while export of motorcycles would also begin soon,” he said while addressing a press briefing here along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfi Bokhari.

He said although the trade gap has shrunk by around 4.5 percent during first five months of current fiscal year as compared to the same period of previous year, but he was not satisfied with this performance and was planning to boost the exports at a faster speed.

“At present, we are not international competitor of engineering goods but as soon as the production will increase, we will become more competitive,” he added.

He said mere textile could not help achieving the government’s target of high export volume. To a question, he said devaluation of the Pak rupee would also give a boost to country’s export.

He said in order to get market access from China, a delegation of commerce ministry’s would visit China soon. After suspending its flight operation to Pakistan for 10 years, the British airways has decided to resume operation from June 15, 2019 with three flights a week from Hethrew airport London to Islamabad.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industry, and Textile, Abdul Razak Dawood Tuesday said while briefing media here along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bokhari.

The Adviser said the decision is a testimony that security situation in Pakistan has become far better now and is also an indication of further development and prosperity in the country.

“It is a great day for Pakistan, as with the resumption of British airways’ flight operation to Islamabad, the country’s investment, trade and tourism would get a boost during coming years,” he added.

He said the restoration of British airlines’ operation in Pakistan, would pave the way for other international airlienes to start their operation for Pakistan.

I hope that German airline Lufthansa would be the next to British airlines to start its direct flights to Pakistan because Pakistan and Germany enjoy good trade relations”.

Share on: WhatsApp