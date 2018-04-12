Govt fully aligned with vision 2025 to achieve SDGs: Info Minister

ISLAMABAD : Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says Pakistan is championing for the cause of water and sanitation in the region.

Addressing the South Asian Conference on Sanitation in Islamabad today, she said the government has made significant improvement in term of sanitation.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the government is fully aligned with the vision 2025 to achieve sustainable development goals. She said that Radio Pakistan and PTV are conducting relevant program with regard to SDGs. She said that it is time to focus all tools and interventions when it comes to SDGs.

She said Pakistan successfully conducted the Census and it was the biggest milestone for data availability and for policy making as well. She said the conference will provide a platform to learn from the experience of each other.

Talking to office bearers of Chitral Press Club in Islamabad, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that journalists rendered great sacrifices for strengthening and supremacy of democracy.The Minister of State said the Government was cognizant of the problems of mediapersons and have taken measures to resolve them. She said the journalists also rendered sacrifices in the war against terror.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Chitral attracts the tourists due to its scenic beauty. She said now Chitral has been connected with the entire country due to it improved infrastructure.

She said mega projects are being inaugurated during the tenure of the incumbent government because PML-N believes in politics of serving the masses.

Marriyum Aurangzeb urged the people to cast vote to those people who believe in politics of service.

Orignally published by NNI