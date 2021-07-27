Govt fulfills FATF’s another demand

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan on Monday fulfilled another requirement of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as the government started implementation on condition of inspecting the offices of property dealers across the country.

In order to achieve the targets of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the government has taken an important decision and the offices of Pakistan Property Dealers will be inspected to collect information about suspicious investment.

Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Inland Revenue Group will inspect the offices of property dealers, while the FBR has registered over 22,000 property dealers and the offices of registered property dealers will be inspected.

According to the document, property dealers will be informed about the dubious investment, property dealers will be questioned about the dubious investment and records related to investors will also be obtained.