Govt fulfilled promises with people: MNA

Faisalabad

The incumbent government has fulfilled its promises to steer the country out of crises and put it on road to progress. This was stated by Member National Assembly Mian Mohammad Farooq while addressing a function after inaugurating electricity supply to a nearby village Chak No. 258-RB. He said that the country was pushed into darkness due to poor policies of former rulers but now the PML-N government had put the country on road to progress by hardworking. He said that billions of rupees had been spent on the provision of gas to villages of the area.—APP