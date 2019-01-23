Govt fulfilled promise to bring culprits to justice in Sahiwal tragedy: Buzdar

Amidst intense public and political pressure, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar has asserted on Wednesday that he had fulfilled his promise of providing justice to the affected family within 72 hours of the Sahiwal tragedy.

“In ‘new’ Pakistan, abettors and criminals will not be spared,” he said during his talk to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members in the meeting at the chief minister house in Lahore.

He said that an appropriate action has been taken against officers responsible for killing three family members near Sahiwal.

“Such quick decisions were not observed to be taken in the past. The punjab government stands with its commitment of providing justice,” he said, adding that the rule of law has been promised by the PTI-led federal government from the very first day.

“Following initial findings of the report by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), suspects have been identified,” he said, adding that merit, law and provision of justice for victims were among highest priorities of the government.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government on Wednesday decided that the findings of the initial joint investigation team (JIT) report in the Sahiwal tragedy shall remain confidential.

Addressing the media, Punjab Law Minister Basharat Raja maintained that only the final report shall be made public. He further stated that authorities have taken the necessary steps outlined in the initial report.

On the occasion, he apprised that the Sahiwal tragedy was a matter of grave concern and was therefore on Punjab Assembly's agenda for the day.

During the address, the provincial law minister clarified that the operation had been conducted based on intelligence. The authorities are keen on completing the initial groundwork and forwarding the case to an anti-terrorism court, said Raja.

Speaking on the matter, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the provincial government within 72 hours of the incident demonstrated its commitment of acquiring justice for the victims of the tragedy.—INP

