Govt fulfilled constitutional responsibility for peaceful elections: CM

Peshawar

Caretaker Chief Minister former Justice Dost Muhammad Khan said government fulfilled its constitutional responsibilities for the peaceful and successful elections in the province. He had sensitized the administrative agencies and the security forces to the required level of delivery for the peaceful and successful conduct of elections.

The people reposed confidence in both the administrative measures and the security arrangements turning up in large number to vote in the general elections, he added. He was talking to the provincial caretaker ministers at his office at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar.

The meeting evaluated the post election scenario. He thanked the administrative secretaries and security forces for backing his caretaker setup for the successful conduct of peaceful elections in the province. ‘The credit for making the smooth and successful elections in the province goes to all the stakeholders for their dedication and backing the whole process making it a complete success story’. The Caretaker Chief Minister said that the responsibility for the peaceful and successful elections in the province was a challenging one in the given situation because of the threats of terrorist attacks and law and order situation in the province.

‘Despite all odds, we triumphed’, he added. I was fully aware of the external enemies and the internal bickering of the political forces and the contesting candidates in the context of Pakistani politics and took appropriate steps to normalize the political situation in the province.

Dost Mohammad Khan was of the opinion that right from the day one, ‘we focused on the administrative and security measures to successfully conduct elections in the province’. He said at the outset he had to take a number of steps to restore the people confidence in the whole process of holding elections in the province.

