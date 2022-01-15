Govt forms medical board to examine Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports

The Punjab government on Friday formed a special medical board to examine the medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who traveled to London in 2019 for medical treatment.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab government spokesperson Hasaan Khawar said, “The Punjab government has constituted a nine-member special medical board comprising senior professors to examine the medical reports of Nawaz Sharif and give its opinion regarding his fitness for travel back to the country.”

“The board will submit its report within five days,” he said, sharing a notification in this regard. Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan earlier wrote a letter to the provincial government asking it to form a medical board to examine the former premier’s medical reports. The federal cabinet had instructed the AGP Office to initiate proceedings for “apparent violation of the Undertakings” given before the Lahore High Court (LHC) to enable the PML-N supremo to travel abroad.

“In pursuance of the decision of the Federal Cabinet, taken in its meeting held on 11th January 2022, as communicated by the office of the Attorney General for Pakistan and conveyed vide Home Department’s letter dated 12th January 2022, the Competent Authority is pleased to constitute a Special Medical Board (SMB) comprising the following ‘to examine the documents submitted as medical reports’. INP