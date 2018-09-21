Govt focusing on GB-like neglected areas: Afridi

Gilgit

Minister of State for Interior, Shahryar Khan Afridi here said government would protect interest of the country at any cost come what may. Addressing a high-level meeting in connection with Moharramul Haram security arrangements here, he said the era of ‘Do More’ has gone rather its period of ‘No More’.

He made it clear that we will not hand over our rights and security for our personal gains to the aliens as the previous regimes used to do so. ‘We are the citizens of this country which has been bestowed with natural resources in abundance,’ he said, adding our main focus is strengthening of the federal units and economic empowerment of people and assured that the government which was in GB would be given full respect and honour as given to others federating units.

‘I came here to listen problems of people of this beautiful province and not to dictate any things to GB Government.’ ‘Our government was focusing on development and progress of hitherto neglected areas like GB and will make every endeavour to provide all basic amenities of life to people of this province at their doorsteps.’ Unfortunately, he said the previous successive governments had ignored the remote and backward areas of the country.

Earlier, the minister was given detailed briefing on the security arrangements made for peaceful observance of Ashura Moharram. He assured full support of the federal government to GB in the maintenance of public order. Meanwhile, the interior minister for state visited Imamia Masjid and Central Mosque Gilgit and met the people of the occasion.

The meeting was attended by Law Minister GB Aurangzaib Advocate, Chief Secretary, IGP, DG Rangers, DG GB scouts and representatives of other security agencies.—APP

