Govt focusing on education, other sectors uplift: Bizenjo

Quetta

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Sunday said all possible measures were being taken for the development of educational sector and other fields, aiming to provide basic facilities to the masses in their respective areas.

He said this while talking to leaders of Awami National Party (ANP) at resident of Nawab Arbab Zahir Khan Kahnsi. Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Engineer Zamurk Khan Achakzai, ANP, Provincial president Asghar Khan Achakzai, provincial General Secretary Haji Nizamuddin Kakar, provincial senior vice president Nawabzada Umar Farooq, Asgha Ali Tareen, provincial information secretary Muhabat Kaka, Dr, Anayatullah, Javed Kakar, Nawab Arbab Zahir Khan Kahnsi and others were present on the occasion.

The chief minister said that government would take all efforts for the restoration of peace in the province, as saying that we are public representatives and it is our responsibility to solve masses problems on priority. He said renovation of highways, improvement of health, education and agriculture segments are serious issues which are being focused for advancing them in Balochistan. “In upcoming budget of federal PSDP and provincial development of health sector, safety and social sector’s progress will be main concern”, he added.

He said construction of roads and dams are included in our priorities in the area and adding that now whatever development could be done and people would see in province.—APP