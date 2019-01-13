Govt focusing on education, health facilities to orphan, poor: CM

‘Zamong Kor-like projects’ will also be extended to other districts

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan had directed that 171 orphan children in 12 different districts in the province will be shifted to ‘Zamong Kor Peshawar’. These children will be provided all facilities in Zamong Kor especially education and healthcare facilities. Chief Minister said beside the extension of shelter homes to other districts of the province Zamong Kor project will also be extended to other districts. Chief Minister said that provincial government is working on Zamong Kor project so as to turn it into an institution where the orphan and hapless people could be facilitated without any hindrance. The Chief Minister said that the orphan and hapless people especially orphan children will be more focused and the government will provide all facilities to them.

This he said while presiding over meeting regarding Khpal Kor foundation Swat(KKF Swat) at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. Minister for Information Shaukhat Yousafzai, MNA Shad Muhammad, Provincial government spokesman Ajmal Khan Wazir, head of strategic Support Unit Sahibzada Saeed, Secretary Social Welfare, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Israr Khan, Director Khpal Kor Foundation Swat Muhammad Ali Shah, Khpal kor other members and administrative secretaries attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister was briefed regarding the establishment of KKF, organizational structure and the system of provision of facilities to orphans of Swat in the foundation. Director KKF told the meeting that presently 3404 orphans students are studying in the foundation and besides 2000 monthly stipend is also paying to them by the KKF. The Chief Minister was also briefed about the establishment of Khpal Kor Village at Gul Kadda Swat. The meeting was told that Khpal Kor foundation will be extended to Chitral, Dir Upper, Dir Lower in near future and all the services will also be provided to the orphans of these areas. The meeting also appealed the provincial government for support in this respect.

The Chief Minister appreciated the KKF authorities for such a grateful and meanful welfare work.

Share on: WhatsApp