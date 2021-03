Sharafat Kazmi Islamabad

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf has said the government is focusing on connectivity, development and regional peace.

Addressing the first session of two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue titled “Comprehensive National Security” in Islamabad today (Wednesday), he said a comprehensive security framework has been formulated in this regard. He said the economic security is the central point and goal of this framework.