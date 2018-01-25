Govt focusing attention on educational assessments

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Engr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman has said that the present government took number of steps to give more attention to educational assessments in the country. He was addressing as chief guest at the opening ceremony of two days “5th National Stakeholders Conference on Dissemination of National Assessment Findings 2016-17” at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), on Wednesday.

Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Aamir Ashraf Khawaja and Joint Educational Advisor Muhammad Rafique Tahir were also present on the occasion.

Baligh Ur Rehman said that in previous assessment, the sample size was 12000 students and this time the sample size for national assessment was increased which was 30,000 students because increasing of the sample size decreases the margin of errors. He said in 2016 national assessment, private schools were also included in addition to public schools, established under NCHD, BECS, education foundation. This large scale testing was conducted at Grade 4 and Grade 8 levels with the government funding, he said. The minister said that educational assessment is very important and without assessment we can not move forward.—APP

