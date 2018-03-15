Govt focuses transmission network upgradation: Leghari

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Wednesday, said that transmission network needed to be strengthened and made reliable to support government aim of achieving sustainability in the system. The government realizes the importance of transmission lines in complimenting the upcoming power generation projects and

While chairing the 115th meeting of the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) here, he the government was working on upgrading the existing transmission network to make it more reliable and efficient and NTDC had been asked to take the necessary measures.

The Minister remarked that sustainability in power system is a must to do task of the GoP next to balancing the demand-supply situation. Merely, providing additional megawatts would not be sufficient to gain real goals. Pakistan’s future lies in the indigenous and renewable energy for which serious efforts are being put in. National Electricity Plan and a new Energy Policy are steps to consolidate these efforts which will act as a guide for future capacity expansions as well as choice of fuels etc.