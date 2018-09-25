Govt focused on resolving public issues: Minister

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Labor & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has said that all out efforts and measures of present government are for the welfare and betterment of vulnerable and destitute section of society particularly labour class which has been ignored so far by previous governments.

He stated this during a briefing regarding feasibility for setting up a multi-storey High Rise building on the premises of present head office of Punjab Employees Social Security Institute (PESSI), here Monday.

Director Development PESSI Naveed Khokhar, Director Architect Rana Attiq, Director IT Rizwan Javed, Director Finance Muhammad Haleem, members of the Consultancy Company and other concerned officers of PESSI also attended the briefing. The experts of the Consultant Company informed the meeting that the present building of PESSI has become quit old and does not meet the needs of present demands.

He said that the present office building is situated in the hub of commercial activity of the provincial capital due to which it was decided to use the premises of PESSI for commercial purposes, creating a permanent source of income to generate finances for the labor welfare projects.

He informed that suggestions were under consideration to set up a 15-storey High Rise multipurpose building at 8.65 kanal area of present head office of PESSI at Jail Road Lahore where after approval and completion, offices of PESSI, multinational offices, healthcare and education sector offices, conference rooms, banks, restaurants, gymnasium and other commercial and business facilities will be provided which will be a permanent source of income for PESSI The building will have eco-friendly design and working environment, supporting business activities with appropriate facilities for businessmen and investors.

Minister Labour Ansar Majeed Khan directed the consultant company to ensure all the state-of-the-art facilities in the design of the building including capacious parking area, central air-conditioning, fire safety and substitute emergency exit.

