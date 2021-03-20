Govt fixes wheat support price at Rs1,800/40kg for 2021

ISLAMABAD – The government has fixed its minimum support price at Rs1,800 per 40kg and decided to keep the wheat flour price unchanged to provide relief to consumers.

This was announced by Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam while addressing a joint news conference along with Punjab Food Minister Aleem Khan after attending a high-level meeting on Friday.

The minister said the decision has been taken after reviewing international prices.

Senior Minister of Punjab and Minister of Food, Abdul Aleem Khan, said this is a historic decision as for the first time in history the minimum support price has been increased by Rs400 in one year.

We have also decided not to increase the flour prices despite the increase in wheat prices, the minister added.

He said that the Punjab government has spent Rs80 billion on flour subsidy and it plans to continue this facility. The govt will continue the release of wheat to mills for a smooth supply of flour, Khan maintained.