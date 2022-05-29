Govt firmly believes in protecting media, freedom of expression: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the newly elected officials in the annual election of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE). The Prime Minister said freedom of the press and freedom of expression is an indispensable constitutional requirement for strengthening the democracy.

He said the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors is a leading media body and the government will work with it to promote press freedom in the country. The prime minister extended his congratulatory message to CPNE president Kazim Khan, senior president Ayaz Khan, secretary general Aamir Mahmood and other elected members of the body.

He further prayed for the success of the newly elected body to carry out their responsibilities of serving the journalists/media persons and journalism and extended his government's support in this regard.—NNI