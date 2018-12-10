Govt firm to solve basic problems of people: Mahmood

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan assured his government was going all out to resolve the basic problems of the people of Peshawar. The completion of BRT under the already defined timeline, permanently resolving the electricity and gas related issues were at the top of his government agenda.

He was talking 100 members grand Jirga of Khalil Mohmand Peshawar led by MPA Pir Fida at Chief Minister House Peshawar. The Chief Minister was informed about the hardships of the residents in suburb of Peshawar University. They demanded the opening of different gates of the university, the issues related to BRT, the power shut down and the low pressure of gas etc. They also demanded some problems related to the education and health sectors.

Presenting the broader picture of the provincial own receipts and its dependence on the federal transfers of resources, the Chief Minister said that this province generates 10% of the resources and is dependent upon 90% resources of the federal government adding that his government has taken curative measures to widen the fiscal space of the province in order to generate maximum resources for onward spending on the public welfare.

He said he was not oblivious to the gas related problems of Peshawar city adding that the relevant quarter was laying down the necessary infrastructure in order to increase the gas flow and we could consume the additional gas. He assured that the infrastructure development was going on and after the completion there would be no low pressure of gas etc which he added was the permanent solution to this problem.

The Chief Minister appreciated the jirga and the people of Peshawar for their cooperation in the BRT project adding that he was fully aware of the hardships, the people underwent but for better facilities, the temporary nature of hardships is not a big price for a much needed long term planned efficient commuting and allied facilities for the whole of the province.

The completion of BRT which is the best and third generation projects would give one solution to all traffic congestion that will changed the landscape of Peshawar and we have to collectively contribute in this regard.

