Govt firm to raise workers’ living standards: President, PM

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have paid rich tributes to the valiant workers of Pakistan and around the world. In their separate messages on the occasion of Labour Day, the president said the government is undertaking several projects for welfare and resolution of problems being faced by laborers working in the country and abroad for the development and stability of their homeland.

Prime Minister said the federal government is fully committed to taking all measures, in cooperation with the provincial governments, to enhance the welfare of workers and their families as well as to raise their standards of living. International Labour Day also known as May Day is being observed across the world including Pakistan today (Tuesday) to renew pledge for protecting rights of workers.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday said the dream of attaining national progress could not be materialized without ensuring prosperity to workforce. In a message on the World Labour Day, he said all institutions including Parliament would not only have to ensure implementation on labour laws with regard to protecting their rights but also accelerating joint efforts for social and economic uplift of the workers.

Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said, had struggled for workers’ rights and got approved initial legislation from the Parliament to protect rights of the laborers. Although, the later parliaments also continued making legislation for welfare of the workforce, but real challenge remained the laws implementation in letter and spirit.

Meanwhile, our correspondent Shikarpur reported that many city organizations, political parties and individual social workers took out rallies, from various places of the city Shikarpur and culminated at Lakhi dar clock tower and also held many programs at various places, to express solidarity with workers and labourers, on the eve of an International Labour Day, here on Tuesday.

Speakers said that 1st May which reminds us the remarkable and unforgettable struggle and sacrifices rendered by the labourers of Chicago hence Labour Day was being observed every year on 1st May to remember the martyrs of Chicago who had laid down their lives for fundamental rights in 1886. Besides speakers said that laborers are being faced several hardships owing to the smallest pay in Pakistan and Sindh due to which they could not afford proper education, health facilities, and proper food for their families therefore government should take serious steps for laborers to improve the condition of laborers so that they could take sign of relief for larger interests of the laborers, adding laborers are hard workers while they have status of “spine of Pakistan” and without them every work is incomplete whereas leaders highlighted the importance of 1st May and highlighted the basic rights of labourers. Besides, the day is an annual holiday to celebrate the achievements of workers in throughout Pakistan.