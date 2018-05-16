Govt firm on compliance of environ laws in TAPI execution

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The government, Tuesday, reiterated firm resolve to building of the 825 kilometres-long Pakistan section of Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India Pipeline (TAPI), gas pipeline project in full compliance of the international, national and provincial environmental laws of the country.

“It is my pledge that Government of Pakistan will fully support TAPI Gas Pipeline project vis-à-vis ensuring compliance to Environmental Acts, Rules, and Regulations both at Federal and Provincial levels,” said the Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Ministry of Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam while speaking at the National scoping workshop on the n the ESIA process of TAPI Pipeline project in Pakistan.

She said that participants of the workshop would be helpful in identifying the scope of negative and positive aspects of the TAPI project in Pakistan so to make it more sustainable, environment, and climate friendly.

“Do share with us whatever are the recommendations and deliberations of this workshop so to incorporate them in our plan to build this project to mitigate to the maximum possible extent any adverse social and environmental impacts of this pipeline project,” said the parliamentary secretary for Climate Change. She said the federal government would provide full assistance and coordination so that the TAPI pipeline project was built in accordance with different provincial environmental laws, guidelines, and regulations as after the 18th Constitutional Amendment the subject of the environment had been fully devolved to the provinces.